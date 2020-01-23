Notable Thursday Option Activity: CCL, SRPT, CMCSA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total volume of 21,533 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,100 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 5,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) options are showing a volume of 79,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 15,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

