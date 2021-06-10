Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CCL, HCI, BMY

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total of 145,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 15,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI) options are showing a volume of 531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of HCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 101,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,500 underlying shares of HCI. Below is a chart showing HCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 47,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,800 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CCL options, HCI options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

