Notable Thursday Option Activity: CCL, ABMD, RL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total of 19,522 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,200 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) options are showing a volume of 3,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 321,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,500 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) options are showing a volume of 4,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 473,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 3,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,500 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

