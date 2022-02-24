Notable Thursday Option Activity: CC, MARA, BBBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), where a total of 9,646 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 964,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,600 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 73,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 4,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,500 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 28,712 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CC options, MARA options, or BBBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

