Markets
CBRL

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CBRL, NVCR, PRGS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL), where a total volume of 3,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 385,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.8% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,400 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) options are showing a volume of 9,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 913,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.2% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,500 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) saw options trading volume of 2,248 contracts, representing approximately 224,800 underlying shares or approximately 90.4% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,300 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CBRL options, NVCR options, or PRGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CBRL NVCR PRGS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular