Notable Thursday Option Activity: CBRL, NVCR, PRGS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL), where a total volume of 3,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 385,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.8% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,400 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157 strike highlighted in orange:

NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) options are showing a volume of 9,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 913,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.2% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,500 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) saw options trading volume of 2,248 contracts, representing approximately 224,800 underlying shares or approximately 90.4% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,300 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CBRL options, NVCR options, or PRGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.