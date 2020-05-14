Notable Thursday Option Activity: CAR, CRM, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 29,897 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 11,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 29,279 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 12,875 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,800 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

