Notable Thursday Option Activity: CALM, GILD, EPAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), where a total of 1,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 327,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 27,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 12,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bottomline Technologies Inc (Symbol: EPAY) saw options trading volume of 1,054 contracts, representing approximately 105,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of EPAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of EPAY. Below is a chart showing EPAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CALM options, GILD options, or EPAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

