Markets
CALM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CALM, GILD, EPAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), where a total of 1,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 327,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 27,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 12,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Bottomline Technologies Inc (Symbol: EPAY) saw options trading volume of 1,054 contracts, representing approximately 105,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of EPAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of EPAY. Below is a chart showing EPAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CALM options, GILD options, or EPAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CALM GILD EPAY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular