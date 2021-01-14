Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: C, UHS, NCLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 115,297 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 11,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) saw options trading volume of 3,106 contracts, representing approximately 310,600 underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of UHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,300 underlying shares of UHS. Below is a chart showing UHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 95,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

