Notable Thursday Option Activity: C, TRIP, NEE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 85,060 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 20,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 15,259 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 8,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,700 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 39,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 26,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, TRIP options, or NEE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

