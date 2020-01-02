Notable Thursday Option Activity: C, MMM, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 58,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,100 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 11,862 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 12,676 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

