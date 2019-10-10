Notable Thursday Option Activity: C, CSCO, BERY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 58,590 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,600 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 91,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 6,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 637,600 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) options are showing a volume of 4,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

