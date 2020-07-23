Notable Thursday Option Activity: BZH, OTRK, FLXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH), where a total volume of 2,286 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Ontrak Inc (Symbol: OTRK) options are showing a volume of 1,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of OTRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of OTRK. Below is a chart showing OTRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: FLXN) saw options trading volume of 2,922 contracts, representing approximately 292,200 underlying shares or approximately 52% of FLXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,400 underlying shares of FLXN. Below is a chart showing FLXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BZH options, OTRK options, or FLXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.