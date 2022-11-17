Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: BOWL, ORA, NFE

November 17, 2022 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL), where a total of 4,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 448,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.6% of BOWL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 593,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,800 underlying shares of BOWL. Below is a chart showing BOWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) saw options trading volume of 3,325 contracts, representing approximately 332,500 underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,600 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) saw options trading volume of 11,730 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 10,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

