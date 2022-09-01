Notable Thursday Option Activity: BNFT, MTCH, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Benefitfocus Inc (Symbol: BNFT), where a total volume of 1,313 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 131,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 158.4% of BNFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 82,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of BNFT. Below is a chart showing BNFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 47,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156.4% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 889,500 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 22,575 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 138.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,400 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BNFT options, MTCH options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

