Notable Thursday Option Activity: BMRN, OLED, COOP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN), where a total volume of 11,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 3,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.5% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 354,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,700 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 5,717 contracts, representing approximately 571,700 underlying shares or approximately 89.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 640,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,200 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

