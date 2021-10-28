Markets
BMRN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: BMRN, OLED, COOP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN), where a total volume of 11,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 3,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.5% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 354,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,700 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 5,717 contracts, representing approximately 571,700 underlying shares or approximately 89.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 640,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,200 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BMRN options, OLED options, or COOP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMRN OLED COOP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular