Notable Thursday Option Activity: BLMN, MGNI, WSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN), where a total of 21,465 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 147.8% of BLMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 999,900 underlying shares of BLMN. Below is a chart showing BLMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) options are showing a volume of 16,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,800 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) options are showing a volume of 11,848 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.2% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,000 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLMN options, MGNI options, or WSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Celanese 13F Filers
NESC Options Chain
LN shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.