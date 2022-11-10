Notable Thursday Option Activity: BLMN, MGNI, WSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN), where a total of 21,465 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 147.8% of BLMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 999,900 underlying shares of BLMN. Below is a chart showing BLMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) options are showing a volume of 16,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,800 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) options are showing a volume of 11,848 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.2% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,000 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

