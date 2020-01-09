Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: BLK, WHR, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 2,193 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 219,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 426,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 3,635 contracts, representing approximately 363,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 722,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,100 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 6,410 contracts, representing approximately 641,000 underlying shares or approximately 48% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,400 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

