Notable Thursday Option Activity: BLK, AXP, PAYC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 1,943 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 194,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 413,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $965 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $965 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 15,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) options are showing a volume of 1,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 149,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

