Notable Thursday Option Activity: BLDR, SFIX, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR), where a total volume of 18,981 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.8% of BLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 14,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BLDR. Below is a chart showing BLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) saw options trading volume of 17,544 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 113.2% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 7,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,300 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 269,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.2% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 28,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

