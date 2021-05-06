Notable Thursday Option Activity: BL, YETI, ALB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL), where a total of 2,842 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 284,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 485,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) options are showing a volume of 7,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 751,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,400 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 5,701 contracts, representing approximately 570,100 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 980,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BL options, YETI options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.