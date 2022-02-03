Notable Thursday Option Activity: BKNG, CRM, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 1,857 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 185,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 357,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 42,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 2,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,500 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 102,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 9,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 969,400 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
