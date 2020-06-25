Notable Thursday Option Activity: BKNG, CMG, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 6,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 614,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 569,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1740 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1740 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 4,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 454,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 16,262 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 95.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1420 strike put option expiring June 26, 2020, with 979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, CMG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

