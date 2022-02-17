Notable Thursday Option Activity: BIIB, MRVL, WNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total of 6,054 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 605,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,200 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 56,870 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 9,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 924,700 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC) saw options trading volume of 2,002 contracts, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of WNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of WNC. Below is a chart showing WNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BIIB options, MRVL options, or WNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
