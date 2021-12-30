Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: BIIB, ABBV, GPN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total of 29,370 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 191% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring December 31, 2021, with 1,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,800 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 92,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.2% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 31,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) options are showing a volume of 31,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.5% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 17,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

