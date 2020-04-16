Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: BHVN, GS, DIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), where a total of 6,237 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 623,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,100 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 27,946 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 120,678 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 9,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

