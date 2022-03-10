Notable Thursday Option Activity: BGS, MTCH, PEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS), where a total volume of 4,936 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,600 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 13,254 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) saw options trading volume of 847 contracts, representing approximately 84,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

