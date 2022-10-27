Notable Thursday Option Activity: BFH, WHR, SWKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), where a total of 3,497 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 349,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 831,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,200 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 4,082 contracts, representing approximately 408,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 981,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 9,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 914,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BFH options, WHR options, or SWKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
