Notable Thursday Option Activity: BEAT, ADVM, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BioTelemetry Inc (Symbol: BEAT), where a total volume of 2,803 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 280,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.9% of BEAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares of BEAT. Below is a chart showing BEAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (Symbol: ADVM) saw options trading volume of 7,197 contracts, representing approximately 719,700 underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of ADVM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 936,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,200 underlying shares of ADVM. Below is a chart showing ADVM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 258,952 contracts, representing approximately 25.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 18,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BEAT options, ADVM options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.