Notable Thursday Option Activity: BCRX, TELL, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX), where a total of 21,376 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,600 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Tellurian Inc (Symbol: TELL) options are showing a volume of 49,242 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of TELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,800 underlying shares of TELL. Below is a chart showing TELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 210,564 contracts, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 21,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BCRX options, TELL options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

