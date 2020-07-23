Notable Thursday Option Activity: BCOV, TSLA, MAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brightcove Inc (Symbol: BCOV), where a total volume of 9,971 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 997,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 728.6% of BCOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,400 underlying shares of BCOV. Below is a chart showing BCOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 778,639 contracts, representing approximately 77.9 million underlying shares or approximately 473.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike put option expiring July 24, 2020, with 28,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) options are showing a volume of 46,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 155.4% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 27,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

