Notable Thursday Option Activity: BBY, GE, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 41,081 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 206% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 2,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,900 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 608,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.8% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 56,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 40,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 04, 2021, with 11,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

