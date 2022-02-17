Notable Thursday Option Activity: BBWI, SWAV, QS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), where a total volume of 28,865 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.5% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,000 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

ShockWave Medical Inc (Symbol: SWAV) options are showing a volume of 2,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 228,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of SWAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of SWAV. Below is a chart showing SWAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 55,878 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,900 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

