Notable Thursday Option Activity: BBWI, AKAM, BBY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), where a total of 43,682 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.3% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,400 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 18,786 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,800 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 18,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBWI options, AKAM options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
