Markets
BANC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: BANC, STAA, OKTA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC), where a total volume of 1,390 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 139,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of BANC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 300,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of BANC. Below is a chart showing BANC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 4,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 866,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 9,371 contracts, representing approximately 937,100 underlying shares or approximately 46% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike put option expiring July 24, 2020, with 423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,300 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BANC options, STAA options, or OKTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BANC STAA OKTA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular