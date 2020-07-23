Notable Thursday Option Activity: BANC, STAA, OKTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC), where a total volume of 1,390 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 139,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of BANC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 300,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of BANC. Below is a chart showing BANC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 4,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 866,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 9,371 contracts, representing approximately 937,100 underlying shares or approximately 46% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike put option expiring July 24, 2020, with 423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,300 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BANC options, STAA options, or OKTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

