Notable Thursday Option Activity: BAC, GOOG, OXY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 575,146 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 57.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 114.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 23,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 15,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1210 strike put option expiring April 09, 2020, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 245,199 contracts, representing approximately 24.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 16,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, GOOG options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

