Notable Thursday Option Activity: BA, SQ, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 225,004 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 42.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 27,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 87,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 14,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 54,810 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 4,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,700 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, SQ options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

