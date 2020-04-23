Markets
BA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: BA, SQ, JNJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 225,004 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 42.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 27,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 87,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 14,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 54,810 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 4,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,700 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, SQ options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA SQ JNJ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular