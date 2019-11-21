Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: BA, JOE, ETRN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 32,728 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 2,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) options are showing a volume of 525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 52,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 87,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN) saw options trading volume of 19,643 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of ETRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 7,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,700 underlying shares of ETRN. Below is a chart showing ETRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

