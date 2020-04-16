Notable Thursday Option Activity: BA, BKNG, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 222,759 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 45.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 29,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 3,374 contracts, representing approximately 337,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 741,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1540 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1540 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 5,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 553,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, BKNG options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.