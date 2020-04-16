Markets
BA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: BA, BKNG, ISRG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 222,759 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 45.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 29,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 3,374 contracts, representing approximately 337,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 741,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1540 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1540 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 5,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 553,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, BKNG options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA BKNG ISRG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular