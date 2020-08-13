Notable Thursday Option Activity: AZPN, PTON, BHF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aspen Technology Inc (Symbol: AZPN), where a total volume of 2,586 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 258,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.6% of AZPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,700 underlying shares of AZPN. Below is a chart showing AZPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 37,349 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 2,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,100 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 4,731 contracts, representing approximately 473,100 underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,400 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZPN options, PTON options, or BHF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

