Notable Thursday Option Activity: AZO, WM, ACN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 3,224 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 322,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 191.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2550 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2550 strike highlighted in orange:

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 16,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.1% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 22,300 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 88.2% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,200 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

