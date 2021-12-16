Markets
AZO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AZO, WM, ACN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 3,224 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 322,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 191.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2550 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 16,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.1% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 22,300 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 88.2% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,200 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, WM options, or ACN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZO WM ACN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular