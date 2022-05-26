Notable Thursday Option Activity: AZO, VMW, IMAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 2,801 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 280,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.4% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 238,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:
VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 28,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.7% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 2,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,200 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) saw options trading volume of 7,229 contracts, representing approximately 722,900 underlying shares or approximately 104.7% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,500 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
