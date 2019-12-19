Markets
AZO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AZO, PCAR, WYNN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 3,226 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 322,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 136.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 235,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1215 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) saw options trading volume of 18,373 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 131.5% of PCAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of PCAR. Below is a chart showing PCAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 19,641 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 104.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, PCAR options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZO PCAR WYNN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular