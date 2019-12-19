Notable Thursday Option Activity: AZO, PCAR, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 3,226 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 322,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 136.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 235,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1215 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1215 strike highlighted in orange:

PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) saw options trading volume of 18,373 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 131.5% of PCAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of PCAR. Below is a chart showing PCAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 19,641 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 104.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, PCAR options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.