Notable Thursday Option Activity: AXTA, VAC, PDCE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), where a total volume of 13,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.8% of AXTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,300 underlying shares of AXTA. Below is a chart showing AXTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) saw options trading volume of 1,699 contracts, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 290,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And PDC Energy Inc (Symbol: PDCE) options are showing a volume of 6,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 671,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of PDCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,000 underlying shares of PDCE. Below is a chart showing PDCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

