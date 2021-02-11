Notable Thursday Option Activity: AXON, VIRT, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON), where a total of 6,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 629,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 691,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) options are showing a volume of 16,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.7% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,700 underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 29,835 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,700 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

