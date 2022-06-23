Notable Thursday Option Activity: AX, META, VRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total volume of 45,720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 1342.5% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 15,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 466,733 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 46.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 35,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vroom Inc (Symbol: VRM) saw options trading volume of 189,228 contracts, representing approximately 18.9 million underlying shares or approximately 146.1% of VRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 56,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of VRM. Below is a chart showing VRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AX options, META options, or VRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
