Notable Thursday Option Activity: AX, CMG, RADI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total of 42,548 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1398% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 304,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 12,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 11,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 527.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI) options are showing a volume of 27,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 431% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 13,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AX options, CMG options, or RADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.