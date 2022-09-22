Notable Thursday Option Activity: AX, CMG, RADI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total of 42,548 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1398% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 304,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 12,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 11,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 527.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI) options are showing a volume of 27,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 431% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 13,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AX options, CMG options, or RADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

