Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, ZM, PFSI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 19,256 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 3,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 39,315 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 4,302 contracts, representing approximately 430,200 underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, ZM options, or PFSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

