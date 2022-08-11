Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, PRU, BLK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 7,837 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 783,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 7,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 729,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,900 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 286,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, PRU options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.