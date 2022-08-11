Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, PRU, BLK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 7,837 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 783,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 7,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 729,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,900 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 286,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

