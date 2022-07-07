Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, PARA, INTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 17,005 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 4,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 57,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 10,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 7,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 788,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring July 08, 2022, with 1,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,400 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
