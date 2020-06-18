Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, CRM, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 47,021 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 9,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 65,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 13,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 154,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 11,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, CRM options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.